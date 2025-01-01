Charlize Theron explains why she hasn't named director who allegedly sexually harassed her

Charlize Theron has opened up about her decision not to name the director who allegedly sexually harassed her.

In April 2019, the South African actress alleged that she had been sexually harassed by a director at the start of her career in 1994. However, she has never disclosed his identity publicly.

On Wednesday's episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Charlize explained that she does not believe she will ever reveal the director's name.

"I've never said his name because, honestly, I don't want the story to be about him," the 49-year-old said. "It's not because I'm protecting him or anything."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star went on to claim that the director was "nervous" when she first went public with her accusation in an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

"He knew it was about him, and he wrote me a pretend letter trying to explain his behaviour and how I must have misunderstood it, which is classic, isn't it? It's so classic," Charlize told host Alex, adding that she believes the director "panicked".

"I won't even f**king say your name because you know you're the scumbag. You know it's you," she continued. "If anybody ever asked me about him, I would be completely honest - and he knows that. I kind of like that he's got to be on a hot seat. He doesn't know when it's going to come. I kind of like that a little more."

She shared that she attended a casting call at the director's house one Saturday night back when she was a model, even though a "little voice inside" of her wasn't sure about the idea.

When she first made her claims public, The Old Guard actress said the director was wearing pyjamas during what she thought was a casting audition. After trying to make conversation with her, he allegedly placed his hand on her knee, after which she stood up and left.

In the new interview, Charlize confessed that she was "furious" at herself for not doing more at the time.