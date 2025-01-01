Anna Camp reveals Rebel Wilson 'most supportive' friend after she came out

Anna Camp has revealed Rebel Wilson was her "most supportive" friend after she came out as gay.

The Pitch Perfect co-stars have a longstanding friendship, which began when they made the first instalment of the popular movie franchise in 2012.

Anna, 42, explained Rebel, 54, had been "the most" supportive of all of her friends when she came out as gay and hard launched her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey in May.

"Rebel and I go back so many years - something like 14 years, we've known each other," Anna told Cosmopolitan on the red carpet for this year's Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards in Malta, "and she's been the most supportive out of everyone of me coming out."

The Bride Hard star added she and Jade, 24, had been taken aback by the amount of attention their romance had received from the public.

"We're definitely surprised by all of the attention, to be totally honest," Anna admitted. "We've been a bit surprised by all of the hubbub, but there's been a lot of support so we're very grateful and thankful for everybody who is supportive of us. It's lovely."

She gushed that being with Jade had been "transformative".

"We're so happy together," Anna said. "It's just been such a wonderful, transformative time in my life. I'm so thankful to have her by my side."