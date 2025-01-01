Marisa Abela calls it ‘a real honour’ to be cast in the upcoming reboot of Highlander

Marisa Abela has said it is “a real honour to step into such a legacy” after being cast in the upcoming reboot of Highlander, which also stars Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

The 28-year-old actress, who recently won a 2025 BAFTA TV Award for her role in the BBC series Industry, is joining the new iteration of the 1986 cult fantasy film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski.

The project is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists, with a theatrical release planned.

The reboot of Highlander, first announced in 2021, is being spearheaded by former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, 55, who now oversees United Artists.

Michael Finch is writing the screenplay, which is based on the original film by director Russell Mulcahy. That film starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery as immortal warriors locked in a centuries-long battle across time.

Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce the new film on behalf of UA, alongside Neal H. Moritz, 64, Stahelski’s production company 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

United Artists has secured full rights to the 1986 film and may also develop a new television series, expanding on a franchise that previously included several sequels and a long-running TV adaptation. The original Highlander was produced by Peter S Davis and William N Panzer and has built a devoted fanbase since its release.

Marisa said: “It’s a real honour to step into such a legacy, and I’m looking forward to working with Henry and Russell on something this iconic.”

The actress most recently appeared opposite Michael Fassbender, 47, and Cate Blanchett, 55, in Steven Soderbergh’s espionage thriller Black Bag.

She also received a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination for her portrayal of Amy Winehouse in the 2024 biopic Back to Black.

Chad Stahelski, 55, best known for his work on the John Wick franchise, will direct the film. He said earlier this year that Highlander “has always been a project close to my heart”.

Marisa is represented by The Artists Partnership, WME Entertainment, Shelter PR, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

A spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment on the casting.