Charlize Theron has 'zero interest' in dating Hollywood stars

Charlize Theron has told how she doesn't want to date anyone in Hollywood.

The actress has "zero interest" in romantic relationships with anyone from her industry, she told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"No, my god. No, no, no," she said when Alex asked if she wanted "a man in the industry."

"I don't think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing," said the 49-year-old. "I'm not saying it's impossible. I'm not saying that it's not binary. I just think that in general it's not a good thing for me."

She admitted she likes being a single mum to her adopted daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, nine.

"I don't have to share them with somebody," she said. "I love that I don't have to run every f**king thing by a guy. I can tell that no man's moving into our house while my daughters are there."

She also spoke about her experience with dating apps.

"It's a f**king clown show," she said. "I'm sorry guys, but please, like, no. No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women... I don't want you shooting a f**king selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket."

She admitted she doesn't want a long-term relationship.

"I'm not missing a relationship. I'm not missing the partnership that I think people think you miss when you're me," she said.

However, she isn't short of any interest in the dating field.

"I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old and it was really f**kng amazing and I've never done that," she added.