Rachel Brosnahan excited to share Superman 'magic' with fans

Rachel Brosnahan feels "excited" to share Superman with film fans.

The 34-year-old actress plays Lois Lane in the long-awaited Superman movie, and Rachel has revealed that the James Gunn-directed project actually reminded her of her love for films.

Recalling a moment on set with co-star Edi Gathegi, Rachel told People: "Edi grabbed my arm and gasped and I thought something had gone wrong."

However, Edi actually turned to the actress "really misty-eyed and said, 'I just saw us in the movie.'"

Rachel shared: "It's one of those moments where, as long as the days can get and as challenging as things can sometimes be on a set, you're reminded that you're a part of something that makes you feel the magic that you felt as a kid who loved movies and I'm excited to be able to share that."

Rachel also developed a great working relationship with David Corenswet, who plays Superman in the new movie.

The actress noted that they were actually "quite similar in how [they] work".

She added: "That took a big weight off our shoulders. And then we just got to have a lot of conversations with James and with each other and have a good time."

Rachel also enjoyed spending time with her co-star when the cameras weren't rolling.

She recalled: "We got to spend some time together before we started shooting, and we got to have a couple of meals.

"David was having about five meals for every one meal that I was having at that point."

Meanwhile, Rachel recently slammed actors who "complain" about superhero movies.

The film star blasted actors and actresses who choose to star in a superhero movie, and then rubbish the genre at a later date.

Speaking to Amanda Seyfried for Interview magazine, Rachel explained: "I don’t know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it.

"Look, I don’t want to s*** on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it."

Rachel feels particularly proud of the new Superman movie.

She explained: "The cool thing about it is that it’s what you expect, and then there’s more. Of course, there’s great fighting and stunts and big monsters and good and evil."

Rachel thinks it's "cool" to be part of the Superman film franchise. However, she finds it to be "intimidating", too.

The actress reflected: "People have such strong feelings about him and the world and whoever’s in charge of it. It’s cool to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. It’s definitely intimidating, too."