Sherlock Holmes 3 gets worrying update from Moriarty actor Jared Harris

Jared Harris has “no clue” what’s happening with the third Sherlock Holmes movie.

The 63-year-old actor portrayed James Moriarty in the 2009 original and its 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and has now admitted “no one’s talking to [him]” about the third film - and is even taking down the IMDb page that says he is set to star in the next movie.

When The Direct asked Harris for an update on the third Sherlock Holmes film, he said: “Yeah. I mean, I keep taking that down [on IMDb] and someone keeps putting it back up. I have no idea.

“No one's talking to me about it. And I really wish people would stop asking me ... It should be on there. I mean, no one's talking to me about it. I have no clue.”

Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic detective as he and his loyal partner Dr. Watson (Jude Law) race to stop a cunning villain who fakes his death and threatens all of London.

As danger mounts, the duo must unravel a dark conspiracy tied to mysticism and power.

On a production budget of $90 million, the movie pulled in $524 million globally.

Following the first film, the sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows released two years later, and made $543.8 million against a production budget of $125 million.

After A Game of Shadows’ commercial success, a third instalment in director Guy Ritchie’s detective franchise was greenlit, though updates on the project have been few and far between.

Last November, Law insisted the third Sherlock Holmes film was still happening.

He told The Playlist: “There’s a great will to make it. And a great will amongst us all to get it right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team.

“The one great thing I took from both of those films is my friendship with Robert and his wife Susan, they mean an awful lot to me. The hope is we’re still going to do it.

“I think there’s a new iteration of the script I haven’t yet read. And then there’s a case of, ‘How expensive is it? And can we get it made?’”

The third Sherlock Holmes movie has been in and out of development since A Game of Shadows released in 2011 - with rumours indicating the film could use time travel in its plot.

However, The Order star admitted the supposed storyline has since been dropped in favour of other concepts.

Speaking about the time travel plot, Law said: “Gosh, yeah, that’s interesting. The plan has been evolving over how many years it’s been now, probably nearly 10 years.”

Reflecting on his friendship with Downey Jr., Law said it was his bond with his co-star that had kept the third Sherlock Holmes movie afloat.

He explained: “Honestly there’s a friendship, but also the experience of working with Robert, and he really does bring an extraordinarily brilliant, fun, motivated, and inspirational kind of quality to a film set, and I miss it being a part of that. It was a great experience.”