Josh Peck and wife Paige welcome third child

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien Peck are now parents of three.

The former Drake & Josh star and his wife announced the arrival of a son named Meyer Lane via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

They shared a photo of their newborn swaddled in a blanket in the hospital and another snap showing him sleeping in a white onesie.

The proud parents captioned the post, "Meyer Lane, we love you we love you."

Peck, 38, reshared the announcement on his Instagram Stories.

His former Drake & Josh co-star, Drake Bell, reacted to the news by simply posting an emotional face emoji, while his Good Guys podcast co-host Ben Soffer wrote, "SUCH A CUTIE."

Meanwhile, actress Kelly Rizzo, who is Bob Saget's widow, commented, "Omg hi Meyer!!! you're the cutest and you have the best mama there is! (And OMG Paige LOVE the name!). CONGRATULATIONS."

The Oppenheimer actor announced Paige's pregnancy on Instagram in February by posting a black-and-white selfie showing him holding Paige's baby bump while they posed for a photo in the mirror.

"I finally get a minivan. #3," he quipped in the caption.

The former child star married the cinematographer in 2017. They are already parents to two other boys - Max Milo, six, and Shai Miller, two.