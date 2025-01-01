Quinta Brunson 'looking forward to moving away' from Abbott Elementary character

Quinta Brunson is "looking forward" to breaking away from her Abbott Elementary character.

The actress, who created the sitcom and plays elementary school teacher Janine Teagues, explained to Bustle that she's on the hunt for her next role and is deliberately looking for a part that's different from her most famous character.

"Right now, I'm receiving scripts, and waiting for that moment that feels like, 'Oh man, this is exactly what I've been looking for,'" she said. "Abbott has been so successful, and I want to use that success to get other people's projects off the ground."

She added, "I'm always interested in playing against type. I think that's any actor's dream. Right now my type is 'Janine' and 'teacher.' I'm looking forward to moving away from that a little bit."

Brunson launched the show in 2021, and in January, it was renewed for a fifth season that is expected to air in the autumn.

While she has yet to definitively disclose when the show will conclude, Brunson indicated to the publication that she and her co-stars are ready to explore other projects outside of Abbott Elementary.

"We are so fortunate and blessed to be on a network TV show for five seasons, and for people to still be fans," she stated. "That being said, I have cast members who would love to pursue other projects, and our show is very time-consuming. We shoot about seven months out of the year. That can stop people from being able to do a lot of other things."