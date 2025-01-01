Charlize Theron undergoes elbow surgery after filming action movie Apex

Charlize Theron has revealed she recently underwent surgery on her elbow after playing a rock climber in the upcoming movie Apex.

The South African actress revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday that she had surgery on her elbow "four weeks ago", shortly after wrapping production on the film in Australia.

She explained that her character is a professional free solo climber, meaning she doesn't use ropes or other protective equipment, and director Baltasar Kormákur wanted her to climb the mountain for real.

"I worked with a mad director from Iceland who was like, 'You have to climb the mountain.' And I was saying, 'Holy f**k, he's gonna make me actually climb this f**king mountain,'" she recalled. "He was like, 'For the next three weeks, we are only shooting this mountain and you are climbing this mountain.' And I f**king climbed that mountain barefoot, like no shoes, it was insane."

Theron, 49, noted that the team made her transparent silicone shoes to protect her feet, but she decided to do it barefoot anyway, as she has no feeling in her feet.

The Oscar-winning star added that she kept "trying to please" Kormákur and pushed herself to the point where she suffered injuries.

"I'd be on the top of the mountain. I'd be like, my elbow I couldn't feel, my f**king toe was broken, my ribs were (injured)," she shared.

Theron has undergone multiple surgeries over the years to treat the injuries she has sustained while shooting action movies.

In a recent chat with her The Old Guard 2 co-star Uma Thurman for The New York Times, she revealed she has had surgery on both elbows, her right shoulder, her neck and her thumb.

"I run into people and they're like, Oh, what happened to your arm? And I'm like, oh, I just had surgery. And they're like, the last time I saw you, you had surgery!" she joked.

The Old Guard 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Apex, co-starring Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, doesn't have a release date yet.