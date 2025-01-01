Michael Madsen dies at 67

Michael Madsen has died at 67.

The American actor, who was best known for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, has died aged 67.

His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed that Madsen passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the actor was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene, where Madsen was reportedly pronounced dead.

In a joint statement, Madsen's managers, Smith and Susan Ferris, along with his publicist Liz Rodriguez, said, "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life."

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems," they continued. "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

The actor was best known for his work with Quentin Tarantino, having played the thief Mr Blonde in Reservoir Dogs and the hitman Budd in Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

His other film credits include 1983's WarGames, 1991's The Doors and Thelma & Louise, 1993's Free Willy, 1997's Donnie Brasco, 2002's Die Another Day, 2005's Sin City and 2006's Scary Movie 4.

Madsen is survived by his children, Calvin and Luke, whom he had with his wife, DeAnna Madsen. He also had two sons, Christian and Max, with his former partner, Jeannine Bisignano.

Madsen and DeAnna also had a son, Hudson, together, who passed away in 2022.