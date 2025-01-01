Orlando Bloom talks about 'loneliness' following Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom has spoken about 'loneliness' following his split with fiancee Katy Perry.

The actor, 48, shared some posts on his Instagram page of an article about psychiatrist Carl Jung. In a separate post, he highlighted one of his quotes.

"Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself," it said.

In a second post, he wrote, "We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become."

He also highlighted quotes including, "Thinking is difficult, that's why most people judge," and "The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases."

While neither Orlando nor Katy has officially confirmed they have split, it's been widely reported that the couple have been living apart since Katy began her Lifetimes tour in April.

"They've grown apart and aren't living the same lives anymore," a source told US Weekly.

Earlier in the week, Katy Perry was on stage in Australia and became visibly emotional after thanking fans for their support.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and share daughter Daisy Dove, four.