Amal Clooney 'incredibly lucky' to have 'supportive' husband

Amal Clooney has told how she feels "incredibly lucky" to have the support of her husband, George.

The human rights lawyer made some rare comments about her husband of 11 years in a profile in Glamour magazine.

"I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do," she said of her high-profile career. "So I don't feel like I have to apologise for it or rein it in."

The pair share twins, Alexander and Ella, eight.

"I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, 'I know you've got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I've got the kids, don't worry about it,'" she said.

"I feel so incredibly lucky to share every day with him. And now we're four. And I don't take any of it for granted. I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them."

She also spoke about how they are extremely mindful of their children's privacy.

"We don't put our children out there," she said. "We do the best we can to minimise any impact (of our careers) on our children. We've never put their photo out there or anything like that."

George, 64, and Amal, 47, got married in 2014.