Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially confirm split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed their engagement is over.

The ex-couple stated they intend to focus on the well-being of their daughter, Daisy Dove, as they work through the break-up.

Katy, 40, and Orlando, 48, had been the subject of public speculation as to their relationship status in recent months but had not themselves addressed the reports until they issued a media statement on 3 July.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement, first published by People, read.

The statement added Katy and Orlando would continue to share parenting duties and function publicly as a family unit with four-year-old Daisy.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family," it read, "as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

This week, Orlando posted cryptic quotes to social media referencing a "new beginning," "loneliness", and "sadness."

Katy was spotted seemingly fighting back tears as she performed on stage in Adelaide, Australia, for the final gig of that part of her Lifetimes world tour.