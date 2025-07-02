Jurassic World: Rebirth director says ‘audiences aren’t that interested in dinosaurs anymore’

Jurassic World: Rebirth director Gareth Edwards thinks “audiences aren’t that interested in dinosaurs anymore”.

The 50-year-old filmmaker helmed the latest instalment in the Jurassic franchise, and has now stressed he wanted to “do something new” with his movie as he believes dinosaurs simply aren’t a big enough selling point for viewers anymore.

He told GamesRadar+: “There's been many dinosaur films in terms of Jurassics, and the audience, you've got to do something new and fresh to give them a reason to come see the movie.

“And so by acknowledging that at the beginning and saying, ‘Look, audiences aren't that interested in dinosaurs anymore’, I thought it was like, ‘Okay, well, this is an honest beginning. Let's see where we go from here.’”

Jurassic World: Rebirth - which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali - follows a team of covert operatives who race to stop a rogue biotech group unleashing weaponised dinosaurs across the globe.

As prehistoric chaos spreads, the group must confront a dark secret tied to the original Jurassic legacy.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story previously said he wanted to return the “horror” elements to the series with Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Edwards said: “Jurassic Park [the original 1993 movie] is a horror film in the witness protection program. Most people don’t think of it like that.

“We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared s*******, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack.

“It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this.”

The Creator director added: “There’s something very primal that’s buried deep inside everybody. As mammals, we evolved [with] this fear of the bigger animal that’s going to come one day and maybe kill us or our family.

“The second we see it happening onscreen, you’re like, ‘I knew it … We had it too good for too long.’”

Edwards had also said he hoped Jurassic World: Rebirth would kick off a new trilogy in the franchise.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I can't speak for Universal [Pictures], but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way.

“I’m not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise.”

The director added his movie was “a giant love letter” to Steven Spielberg, who had helmed the original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Edwards continued: “There are moments in this movie that remind me very much of ‘Jaws’. It’s like little greatest hits of all those aspects of his films that I loved growing up as a child. It’s essentially a little adventure odyssey across this island, a survival story, really.”

Since its theatrical debut on Wednesday (02.07.25), Jurassic World: Rebirth has managed to impress at the box office - earning $30.5 million in the U.S. and Canada on its first day.

The blockbuster is now predicted to cross $133 million in its first five days in North America, with a global gross projected at $260 million.