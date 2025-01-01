Vivica A. Fox and Stephen Baldwin remember Michael Madsen

Vivica A. Fox and Stephen Baldwin have paid tribute to Michael Madsen following his death.

Fox had previously worked with Madsen on a series of projects, most notably Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies. Upon hearing the 67-year-old star had passed away on Thursday, Fox fondly remembered her co-star.

"I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on Kill Bill and several other films," Fox, who was a member of Kill Bill's Deadly Vipers Assassination Squad in the films, said in a statement released to New York Post on Thursday. "Michael was a talented man with an amazing onscreen presence. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family."

Fox and Madsen also worked together on the 2011 drama Black Gold and 2017's Garlic & Gunpowder.

Another former co-star, Stephen Baldwin, is also mourning the loss of the Hollywood great.

The pair starred in 2014 movie 2047: Sights of Death as well as Magi in 2016.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Michael Madsen - a true original, fearless and unforgettable," Baldwin said in a statement. "Honoured to have known and worked with him. My prayers are with his wife DeAnna and the entire Madsen family. Rest easy, brother."

Madsen was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu, California on Thursday.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, and his manager has claimed the cause of death was cardiac arrest.