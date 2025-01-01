Walton Goggins and Jennifer Tilly lead tributes to Michael Madsen

Walton Goggins and Jennifer Tilly have led tributes to late actor, Michael Madsen.

The Hollywood star was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu, California on Thursday.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to his manager, the cause of death was cardiac arrest. He was 67.

Following the sad news, Goggins took to Instagram to honour his The Hateful Eight co-star.

"Michael Madsen... this man... this artist... this poet... this rascal...F**king ICON.... Aura like no one else. Ain't enough words so I'll just say this.... I love you buddy. A H8TER forever," he wrote.

While in her own tribute, Tilly described Madsen as "one of my favourite actors I ever worked with". The pair appeared together in the 1994 action thriller, The Getaway.

"The Getaway was very early in my career and he made me feel safe and supported," she shared on X. "He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor. I don't recall ever laughing so much on a film set in my life. A huge talent. Gone too soon. Rip Michael Madsen."

Elsewhere, Billy Baldwin called Madsen a "total stick of dynamite on screen and in life" and Rob Schneider remembered how the actor was a "dream to work with" when he made a guest appearance on his TV sitcom, Real Rob.

"A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter. I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business. My love to his kids & friends," he commented.

In addition, Harvey Keitel issued a statement to The New York Post in which he honoured his Reservoir Dogs co-star.

"We've lost another great American poet. Farewell, my dear friend," he said, before praising Madsen's performance in the 1992 crime film. "I'll never forget one of the best scenes I've ever seen on film - of you and Chris Penn fighting in Reservoir Dogs."

Madsen was perhaps best known for his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He also appeared in films such as 1993's Free Willy and 1997's Donnie Brasco.