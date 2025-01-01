Caitlyn Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins dies

Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, has died in a vehicle accident.

According to editors at TMZ, the businesswoman was driving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the road where Caitlyn lives in Malibu, California on Wednesday morning when she "struck the bumper of a moving car".

The impact of the collision forced the ATV over the shoulder of the road, and Sophia plummeted approximately 350 feet (100 metres) into a ravine.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. She was 29.

The two people in the other car weren't injured.

It's unclear if Caitlyn, 75, was at home at the time of the tragic accident.

Representatives for the media personality have not yet commented on the sad news.

Sophia and Caitlyn met in 2015 - around the time the retired athlete came out as a transgender woman.

The socialite appeared in several episodes of the TV documentary series, I Am Cait, and previously served as the chief executive officer of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

More recently, Sophia founded LUMASOL, a company that makes sunscreen mist products.