Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 26th wedding anniversary

To mark their 26th wedding anniversary, Victoria and David Beckham shared heartfelt tributes to each other.

On Friday, the former Spice Girls star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post celebrating the special day.

"Another year, another chapter in our love story," she wrote. "I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me."

Concluding the tribute, the fashion designer wrote, "I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx."

As part of the post, Victoria shared a throwback photo of her kissing the football icon in a pool.

David also took to Instagram on Friday to mark the occasion, sharing a series of photos of himself and his wife ranging from their wedding day to his recent 50th birthday celebrations.

"26 years today you said YES to me," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you Lady Beckham."

Affectionately known as Posh and Becks, the couple started dating in early 1997 and got married in 1999. They have four children: sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13.

Victoria and David's posts come amid ongoing rumours that Brooklyn and his actress wife, Nicola Peltz, have fallen out with his famous family.

The pair did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations at the beginning of May and Brooklyn has not yet publicly commented on the news that the sportsman will receive a knighthood.

Representatives for all parties have not yet responded to the reports.