Julian McMahon dies after private cancer battle

Actor Julian McMahon has died after a private battle with cancer.

In a statement to Deadline on Friday, the Nip/Tuck star's wife, Kelly McMahon, announced that he had passed away in Clearwater, Florida on 2 July. McMahon was 56.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," she shared. "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

Born in Sydney, Australia in 1968, McMahon was the son of William McMahon, who served as prime minister from 1971 until 1972.

After launching his career, the actor got his break in Hollywood after landing a role in the soap opera Another World in 1993.

He went on to appear in a string of U.S. dramas, including as Detective John Grant in Profiler, Cole Turner in the supernatural series Charmed, and as Dr. Christian Troy in plastic surgery show Nip/Tuck.

More recently, McMahon starred as Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted for three seasons until March 2022, and in a full-circle moment, played the Australian prime minister on Netflix's murder mystery show, The Residence.

As for his film career, the actor portrayed Doom in 2005's Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

He also appeared opposite Nicolas Cage in 2024's The Surfer.

"I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors," Cage told Deadline following the sad news. "Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favourites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

McMahon was married three times.

He was wed to singer-actress Dannii Minogue from 1994 until 1995, to Baywatch star Brooke Burns from 1999 until 2001, and to Kelly Paniagua from 2014.

He is survived by a daughter named Madison.