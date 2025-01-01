Luna Blaise relished acting 'masterclass' from Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars

Luna Blaise received an acting "masterclass" from her Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars.

The 23-year-old actress stars in the new movie alongside the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, and Luna admits that she's learned a huge amount from her co-stars.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "The whole thing was a learning experience. I felt like I was at the masterclass, literally.

"To be able to work with the people that I did — [the] actors, yes, but crew as well. It’s just not your everyday thing.

"Honestly, [it was] a college course for what I want to do — to have a captain of the ship, which was Scarlett, and to be able to have her set the tone for everything. Really from the beginning, the tone was set, and we all knew that no matter what, we’re all going to be taken care of.

"We all have each other’s backs. This is a hard process, but we’re not going to be able to do it without each other. We stuck with that, which was so helpful and so amazing."

Luna feels "so blessed" to have joined the Jurassic franchise, and she can't wait for fans to see the new movie.

The actress said: "It’s been an unbelievable experience from the beginning to getting the call all the way to now. It’s been a minute-by-minute, heart-pounding, eyes-widening, mind-melting situation.

"When you get the call to do this, it’s one you’ll never forget. Honestly, I have been so blessed. To be able to have this opportunity and work with the people that I did and just continue to go on this journey is so exciting. I’m just so excited now for the world to now see it."

Luna loved her work and she feels grateful for the opportunities that have come her way in recent years.

The actress also revealed that she's open-minded about future roles.

She explained: "I’m just excited to be here. [I’m] just excited to be working in this industry, no matter what scale that’s at. It could be your Jurassic blockbuster, it could be a guerilla-style shoot for four days with one camera guy. It doesn’t matter.

"If I’m creating, and if I’m just continuing to just have my juices flow in that way and continue to work on my craft … I’m just excited for the opportunity. I think that whatever comes my way will come my way. If it’s something that I am intrigued about and something that resonates and sits with me, then 100 percent, I’ll take the opportunity to do anything on a set for sure.

"But then on the other hand, when those other projects do come, it’s like [you] jump at [them]. It’s an ebb-and-flow sort of situation but excited."