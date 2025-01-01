Cynthia Nixon praises Sex and the City writers

Cynthia Nixon has heaped praise on the writers of Sex and the City and And Just Like That for dreaming up juicy storylines for her character.

The actress is best known for playing Miranda in the HBO series Sex and the City and its ongoing spin-off, And Just Like That....

In a recent interview with Bustle, Cynthia explained that she has never given creative input about her character's storylines because it hasn't been necessary.

"No, it doesn't work that way," she replied when asked if she had ever suggested ideas for her storyline. "Our writers are so talented, and I honestly never try to imagine what would happen to Miranda."

She added, "Even if I did, I'm sure that anything I would think of would pale in comparison to what our writers think of."

The actress went on to explain that she enjoys it when both Miranda and her character in the drama series The Gilded Age, Ada, find themselves in unexpected situations.

"The thing that excites me about both shows is that our teams of writers are very good at putting their characters in new situations," she told the publication. "The mark of a not great television series is (characters) who find a formula."

She continued, "This person always does this and it's always funny, or this person always does this and it's always touching, and then they just slightly change a few of the details, and just have the character do that same thing over and over and over."

Cynthia then explained that in both shows, her characters have been allowed to "evolve, age, grow, and have victories and defeats".

She continued, "They take these women into places, not only where the audience hasn't seen them go before, but where they've never been."