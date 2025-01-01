Mahershala Ali reveals 'tough part' of filming Jurassic World Rebirth

Mahershala Ali has revealed that the toughest part of filming Jurassic World Rebirth was pretending to be "terrorised" for four months.

In the latest dinosaur blockbuster, the Oscar winner plays a black-ops logistics expert who helps Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's characters gain access to an island that was once home to Jurassic Park's first research lab.

While the film was physically taxing, Ali admitted that the emotional aspect of the shoot was harder because he had to maintain heightened emotions for months.

"It was really about being able to emotionally sustain this journey more than anything," he told E! News. "I got on the bike every day, or did my little curls, my little workout, but it was really (about) sustaining the feeling of being terrorised by these things over the course of four months. That was the tough part."

The 51-year-old added that he and his co-stars found it "easy to shake things off" because they were based in "wonderful locations" such as Thailand and Malta.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Green Book actor explained that he didn't know what the finished film would look like because it was such a large-scale, globe-trotting production.

"These types of films are so hard to shoot because of the way in which they're shot; you can do one scene in three countries over four months. So I wouldn't necessarily say as a performer, as an actor, that that's necessarily enjoyable because it's difficult, it's hard to make sense of," he explained. "So I think if anything, you have to operate with a certain degree of trust that this is all going to fit together well, and so I guess the best part of it is actually completing it and getting to see what Gareth was able to edit and put together."

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas now.