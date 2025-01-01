Casino Royale star Caterina Murino pregnant at 47

Former Bond girl Caterina Murino has revealed she is expecting her first child at 47.

She has confirmed she is pregnant with a baby boy, due in September, the same month she will turn 48.

The Italian actor also revealed she has suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages and a gruelling IVF journey in a bid to become a mum.

Murino, who has been in a relationship with French lawyer Edouard Rigaud for eight years, admitted the road to motherhood hasn't been easy.

"At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature," she said, referring to the IVF treatment she underwent.

She added: "You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes."

The star bravely spoke about her previous miscarriages and described her fertility journey as "trying", but said she is now looking forward to the new chapter with joy and gratitude.

Murino shot to global fame in 2006 when she starred as a Bond girl alongside Daniel Craig in Casino Royale.

She played Solange, one of three women whom Bond seduces, before she is tortured to death later in the film.

Murino most recently starred as Olga Sakiris in Amazon Prime's Escort Boys.