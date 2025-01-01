Lena Dunham admits it felt 'embarrassing' to write happy scenes in her twenties

Lena Dunham has admitted that she didn't write many sincere or happy scenes in her twenties because they felt "embarrassing".

The 39-year-old is best known for creating, writing and starring in Girls, which became well known for its brutally honest depiction of twentysomethings growing up and dating in New York.

Dunham shows off a new side of herself with her latest screen creation, a romantic comedy series called Too Much, which is charming and more romantic than the brutal and edgy Girls.

Explaining the evolution in her writing, she told The Sunday Times of Girls, "It's interesting - when I am reminded of the seasons (of Girls), I can see what I was thinking, what place I was in, when I was falling in love, when I was in pain. It's all in there.

"I also felt in my twenties there was something embarrassing about writing things that were saccharine or sincere or happy. I was much more interested in irony and satire and harshness and surprising and sometimes scandalising people. I felt like I needed to reflect the toughest aspects of life back to people so that they would feel less alone. And now I think maybe you can reflect the sweeter parts of life to people so they can feel hopeful."

Too Much stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a New Yorker who starts a new life in London after a disastrous breakup and finds a connection with a musician, Felix, played by Will Sharpe.

The show was inspired by Dunham's move to London and her relationship with her now-husband Luis Felber, however, she clarified that although the characters "may have started as reflections of who we are, they aren't us".

Too Much premieres on Netflix on 10 July.