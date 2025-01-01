Alexandra Shipp was 'so honoured' to star in Reneé Rapp's new music video

Alexandra Shipp was "so honoured" to star in Reneé Rapp's latest music video.

The Love, Simon actress plays Rapp's love interest in the video for her new single, Mad, which is set to appear on the singer's forthcoming album Bite Me.

In a recent interview with Variety, Shipp admitted that while the role was unexpected, the experience was thoroughly enjoyable.

"I'm in my video vixen era, and I'm living my best life," the X-Men: Apocalypse star said. "There's a lot of things that I thought were going to be on my 2025 bingo card. Being a sexy lesbian video vixen was not on it."

The 33-year-old continued, "I am so honoured to be a part of it. And I think that we definitely played off a very hot power couple."

Shipp went on to praise Rapp, 25, highlighting how easy and fun it was to collaborate with her.

"Reneé is so warm and so loving that it was really fun to work with her," she told the publication. "I think it's just really great when wonderful people are so successful as well as talented... Already being a fan of hers and her asking me to do the music video, it felt like a dream come true."

The Anyone But You actress also noted that the opportunity came at an ideal time, noting, "Plus, ain't nobody shooting anything right now, and to be able to collaborate with an artist who's down to collaborate and have fun, maybe that's what this is about."

Shipp previously played the love interest in Hayley Kiyoko's Chance music video four years ago.

Bite Me will be released on 1 August.