Michael Cera 'terrified' that his feature directorial debut won't get made

Michael Cera is "terrified" that he will miss the window to make his first feature film later this year.

Last month, it was announced that the Superbad actor is set to direct Pamela Anderson, Jamie Dornan, Steve Coogan and Fred Hechinger in Love Is Not the Answer, an absurdist comedy he also co-wrote.

Discussing the project on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Cera admitted "it's not a given" that it will happen until the cameras start rolling this autumn.

"I'm really hoping to make this movie, my first feature, this fall and I'm terrified that I won't, 'cause I feel like you get kind of a window with things, when everybody's schedules line up and then you've just got to get everything together," he shared. "If it goes past, things kind of die on the vine, or at least that's my paranoia about it, my fear is that we'll overshoot and we'll miss (the window). So I'm very charged about making it this fall and not missing the chance."

The Barbie star explained that he has spent the past year figuring out how to raise financing for his independent film, and noted that he can be considered a "liability" to investors because he hasn't made a movie before.

"I do think also, I haven't made a feature film and I'm a bit of a liability, I think, in that way, to the investor. Not in a self-diminishing way, just like, you know, there's nothing for them to point to that would prove this to be a worthy investment," he said. "I mean, it's a lot of money. It's an investment and it's a gamble."

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's described as a "precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection", according to Variety.