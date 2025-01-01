Eva Longoria reveals 'heavy heart' over Texas floods

Eva Longoria has joined the stars to share their emotional reactions to the catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The Desperate Housewives star, who was born and raised in the Lone Star State, took to Instagram to share her heartbreak for all the victims and families in Kerr County.

"Unbelievable, the flooding, and the camp that was affected. I know so many families that have been going to those camps for years," she said in an emotional video.

"So sending my prayers to those families and communities. I'm so far away, so it feels harder when you're not close to do more."

Colombian superstar Shakira revealed she would be making a donation to a non-profit organisation at her San Antonio tour stop.

"San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas," she wrote on her Instagram Story. We are donating a portion of tonight's show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted."

Khloe Kardashian and other stars, including Christie Brinkley, Maren Morris and Katherine Schwarzenegger, have also posted messages of devastation and shared resources for how to help.

At least 70 people have been killed by the devastating floods that have been sweeping Texas since the early hours of the Fourth of July, when rapid rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to surge more than 30 feet above its normal level.

Rescue teams are still searching for 41 missing victims, including 11 girls and a counsellor who were at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river in Kerr County, when tragedy struck.