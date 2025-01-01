NEWS Playwright Richard Greenberg dead at 67 Newsdesk Share with :





Richard Greenberg, the playwright behind Take Me Out, Three Days of Rain and Eastern Standard, has died. He was 67.



The Tony winner's death was announced on social media, where several people in the theatre world have since reacted to his passing.



Denis O'Hare, who won a Tony for originating the role of gay accountant Mason Marzac in Take Me Out when it debuted in London back in 2002 was among them.



"Hard to believe the genius that was Richard Greenberg is no more," he captioned a photo of the two of them. "I owe him more than I could possibly say. He gave me the greatest gift ever - a beautiful character to inhabit in a beautiful play."



Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who also won a Tony when he played Mason in Broadway's 2022 revival of the play, wrote on his Instagram Story, "Rest in peace Richard. You gave this world so much."



Born in 1958 in New York City, Greenberg graduated from Princeton University, where he studied creative writing.



In addition to his Tony-winning work on Take Me Out, he was known for penning such plays as The Dazzle, The American Plan, Life Under Water and The Author's Voice, as well as the 2013 Broadway adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's and the book for the musical Far From Heaven.

