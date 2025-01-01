One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest set for TV spinoff

The Oscar-winning movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, is looking likely to get the TV treatment.

Producer Paul Zaentz, nephew of original producer Saul Zaentz, mentioned plans for a series during a press conference at the 59th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF).

He travelled with Cuckoo's Nest producer and Hollywood legend Michael Douglas to the Czech town to present a newly restored version of the 1975 classic as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and he had some exciting news to share.

"We just made an arrangement with Ken Kesey's family to possibly do a television series, but it's based on the book, and the book was told through the eyes of Chief Bromden," Zaentz told reporters. "So the television series would be through his eyes."

Bromden is the tall, deaf-mute Native American portrayed in the movie by Will Sampson.

Zaentz went on to detail how he envisioned the story unfolding.

"At the end of the first series, RP McMurphy, the Jack Nicholson, character would die. And then the second year would be what happens to the Chief after he escapes."

The movie was based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Ken Kesey about a new patient, played by Nicholson, at a mental institution.

"Over the past 50 years, there have been hundreds of calls from studios, directors and producers who want to remake the movie, and we would never allow it to be remade if they were just going to do it as Milos (Forman, director) made it," Zaentz shared. "It would be a dishonour."