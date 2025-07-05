Ozzy Osbourne biopic in development

An Ozzy Osbourne biopic is in the works.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 76, played the final gig of his career at Birmingham's Villa Park on Saturday (05.07.25) and his son Jack Osbourne has revealed that a "raw" movie about his remarkable life could be hitting the big screen as early as 2027.

Jack told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We have the film on the way. We have a lot of good momentum on the Ozzy biopic.

"We have a director attached now, and the script is done, and Sony Studios is going to be producing it.

"It is about to go through a script rewrite. It's going be raw.

"We are not pulling any punches, we are really laying it all out."

Jack explained that a "phenomenal" director is helming the project and is a "die-hard fan" of Ozzy's.

He said: "The director is absolutely phenomenal.

"I can't say who he is, but we are very lucky to have him and he is a die-hard fan.

"If the evil overlords of Hollywood give us the green light, we could be filming in the spring, so maybe it will be out by the summer of 2027."

It was previously reported in 2021 that a movie about Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne was in the pipeline.

The project was billed to focus on the lives and epic love story of the Paranoid rocker and his wife and tell the story of their decades-long bond.

Ozzy and Sharon have been married since 1982 and their relationship exploded into pop culture with the MTV reality series The Osbournes – which centred on the domestic lives of the couple and their children Kelly and Jack and aired between 2002 and 2005.

Sharon said at the time: "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was undying love that kept us together.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The screenplay for the project was being adapted by Oscar-nominated scribe Lee Hall, whose previous credits include the Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman and Steven Spielberg's take on War Horse.

Music was also said to be playing a pivotal role in the film, which would include hits from both Black Sabbath and Ozzy's solo career.

Sharon had insisted that she wanted the picture to focus on her life prior to marrying Ozzy.

The 72-year-old star said: "I don't want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician. That's not what I'm doing. There hasn't been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side - that's a true story - and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.

"It's everything before we get married. It's the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent."