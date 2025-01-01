Matthew McConaughey voices support for Texans 'hurting' amid deadly floods

Matthew McConaughey has shared a message of support for those affected by the deadly floods in Texas.

A flash flood swept through an area of Texas Hill Country over the weekend, with at least 82 people dead and over 40 still missing.

Reacting to the devastating news, Matthew issued a statement via Instagram on Sunday night.

"At least 70 lives have been lost, many more unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting - inside and out," the Uvalde native wrote. "If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor. Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."

In addition, Jennifer Garner - who was born in Houston - offered her own message.

"Texas... God, be near," she pleaded via Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.

Elsewhere, Khloé Kardashian noted that she is praying for the people of Texas.

"I can't stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they're going through right now," the reality TV star commented alongside a broken heart emoji. "As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can't reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can't fully process, there are just no words for this. My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I'm praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close."

And on Saturday, Miranda Lambert announced she would be raising funds for animal welfare projects via her MuttNation charity amid the floods.

"I can't even come up with any words for the loss that everybody's suffering," the Longview-born singer stated in a video, adding in the caption: "Texas needs our help. As always @muttnation Foundation is jumping in to support, and if you'd like to join us please support our fundraiser."