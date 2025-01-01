Alyssa Milano 'heartbroken' over Charmed co-star Julian McMahon's death

Alyssa Milano has paid tribute to her "dear friend" and Charmed co-star, Julian McMahon.

On Friday, Kelly McMahon announced that her husband had passed away on 2 July following a private battle with cancer. The Australian actor was 56.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Milano shared an emotional post in which she remembered working alongside McMahon on the fantasy drama Charmed from 2000 until 2003.

Milano portrayed Phoebe Halliwell on the show, while the Sydney-born star played Cole Turner.

"I'm heartbroken. Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up - not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding," she wrote. "We spent years together on Charmed - years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, (and) supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow, we always understood each other."

Milano went on to describe the loss of McMahon as "too soon" and "unreal".

"Rest, my friend. I'll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian," the 52-year-old added.

In addition, fellow Charmed actress Holly Marie Combs called McMahon "one of a kind" in her own heartfelt message.

"Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals," she commented, referring to the death of former Charmed star Shannen Doherty at the age of 53 in July 2024.

Elsewhere, Joely Richardson noted she was in "shock" over the sad news.

The British actress played Julia McNamara in the FX medical drama Nip/Tuck, opposite McMahon as Dr. Christian Troy, on the show from 2003 to 2010.

"I can't believe it. We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some," she posted. "Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic (drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as 'Christian Troy'. Ouff this is hard to write - seminal times we all shared (sic)."