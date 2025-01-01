Rachel Zegler flaunts romance with Evita co-star

Rachel Zegler has seemingly confirmed her romance with Evita dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand.

The news comes more than a year after her last public outing with former flame Josh Andrés Rivera.

While attending the annual BST Hyde Park festival in London this past weekend, the Snow White star was seen getting cosy with British actor and dancer Louis-Fernand.

The duo, who are starring in the Broadway revival of Evita in London's West End until September, were photographed holding hands and sharing kisses during Sabrina Carpenter's headlining set.

It's unclear when Zegler - who portrays the late Eva Perón in the musical - started dating Louis-Fernand, but it marks as the end of her years-long relationship with Rivera. The former couple got together after they met while filming West Side Story in 2019.

The ex-couple also worked together on 2023's Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

"It's amazing to see the trajectory of his career, and to witness his rise to stardom," she told People at the time. "I love him so much."

It's understood that the two quietly split late last year, according to Us Weekly.

Prior to Evita, Louis-Fernand appeared in UK productions of Magic Mike Live, Hamilton, & Juliet, and The Lion King.