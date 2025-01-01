Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers files for divorce

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are getting divorced.

The Wild Things star's husband of six years filed for divorce in Los Angeles on 7 July, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the legal paperwork, Phypers cited the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences" and noted the date of the separation as 4 July.

Phypers is also asking the court to award him spousal support.

The filing comes several months after Denise's oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, who she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, hinted at trouble in the blended family.

"We're not even that close," she revealed of Phypers on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast. "We don't ever hang out, we never talk."

However, Sami noted she supported her mum's relationship since "he makes her happy".

One month earlier, Denise, who is also mum to her and Sheen's daughter Lola, 20, as well as adopted daughter Eloise Richards, 14, gushed about what made her and Phypers' relationship work.

"We like being with each other," the former Bond girl, who tied the knot with the entrepreneur in 2018, told Bravo's The Daily Dish in March.

"He's my best friend, too, and we just really enjoy each other's company."