Richard Simmons' bedazzled tanks sent to auction

Richard Simmons' personal items are set to hit the auction rooms.

Bonhams Auction House in Los Angeles has revealed it's auctioning off more than 200 of the late TV fitness instructor's items, including bedazzled tank tops, branded VHS tapes and other memorabilia from his workout empire, TMZ reports.

The collection celebrates Simmons' four-decade legacy. Among the star items hitting the block are his signature Sweatin' to the Oldies ensemble, worn during a 2012 Slimmons class; a bedazzled Hummingbird tank top worn at the 2013 MTV VMAs; a custom Pom Pom Ball tank from a 2011 appearance; and more than 100 other glittering tank tops and shorts, each estimated to fetch between $200 and $300 (£150 to £220).

Fans can also bid on nostalgic Simmons-branded merchandise, including a portrait of Simmons and his dalmatians by Frank Cummings, estimated at up to $1200 (£880), and the original 'Slimmons' studio sign from his Beverly Hills gym, estimated at up to $700 (£510).

The auction runs from 12-24 July, coinciding with what would have been his birthday, and marking a year since he died in 2024.

Simmons passed away at the age of 76 on 13 July last year, at his Hollywood Hills home. His death was attributed to complications from falls and heart disease. According to multiple news sources, he was found unresponsive after falling the day before and not wanting to seek medical attention.