James Gunn gives early verdict on Batman Part II script

James Gunn has confirmed The Batman Part II script is finished.

The Co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios has delivered an early, positive verdict on Matt Reeves' script, but he decided against offering too much information about the hotly-anticipated movie.

When asked at the Superman world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (07.07.25) if he has read The Batman Part II script, he simply told ScreenRant: "It's great!"

Gunn then made a swift exit from the chat, but was smiling as he walked further down the carpet.

The filmmaker's comments come after he admitted last month he was expecting to see a script, and he was "totally excited" about reading Reeves' latest work.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly late last month, he said: "Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens.

"We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question."

The DC head insisted people should "get off Matt's nuts", and stop hassling him for updates about The Batman Part II.

Gunn said: "People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is.

"He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie.

"I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

Gunn admitted he felt "irritated" by the constant bombardment of questions about the movie online.

He said: "I am irritated by people. I mean, it's just that thing people don't need to be entitled about. It's going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay.

"And Matt's not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay."

The Batman Part II was initially due to hit cinemas in 2026, but it was pushed back a year to October 2027 to give Reeves more time to finish the story.