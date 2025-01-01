NEWS Anna Kendrick dating Alex Edelman Newsdesk Share with :





Anna Kendrick and Alex Edelman are reportedly an item.



On Monday, celebrity gossip website Deuxmoi published photos showing the Pitch Perfect actress and the stand-up comedian in a car together in Los Angeles.



After the snap began to circulate online, a source told People that Anna and Alex, 36, have been "dating for several months".



According to the insider, the pair also "celebrated his birthday together in March".



"It doesn't seem casual," they divulged. "Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts."



Representatives for Anna, 39, and Alex have not yet responded to the report.



Previously, the A Simple Favour star dated filmmaker Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013, cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020, and actor Bill Hader from 2020 to 2022.



While Anna rarely comments on her personal life, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last October, she claimed she experienced emotional abuse from a former partner amid their seven-year relationship.



Without naming the person, the actress recalled how she initially struggled to recognise the person's behaviour as "abusive".



"It was very, very difficult to actually go, 'No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff,'" she explained at the time. "I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."

