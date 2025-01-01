Pamela Anderson almost starred in original Naked Gun franchise

Pamela Anderson's upcoming role in The Naked Gun marks a full-circle moment for the star because she almost starred in the original trilogy.

The Baywatch actress almost played Tanya Peters, the girlfriend of infamous bomber Rocco Dillon, in the Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult almost 30 years ago. However, she was unable to make it work with her schedule, and the part went to Anna Nicole Smith.

"The part that Anna Nicole played, I almost played," Anderson revealed to Empire. "It was just scheduling. I couldn't do it. But it's good: I'd rather play this role."

In the long-awaited legacy sequel, Anderson stars as femme fatale Beth Davenport alongside Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's original police detective.

The Canadian star admitted that she felt nervous when she first turned up for rehearsals, but her worries disappeared when she and Neeson began throwing themselves into the comedy.

"We just had a ball. I was always showering him with loaves of bread and cookies and muffins," she recalled. "Some of the things they made us say, I mean, it was just crazy stuff. Akiva (Schaffer, director) would say, 'Oh my God, this is so fun. Look what I can make these people do.'"

Anderson, who made her movie comeback earlier this year with The Last Showgirl, also teased that the crime spoof features a "musical element that will be very surprising".

The Naked Gun, the fourth film in the franchise, will be released in cinemas from 1 August.