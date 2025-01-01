Nicholas Hoult to film upcoming action movie with torn knee ligament

Nicholas Hoult will be filming David Leitch's upcoming action movie How to Rob a Bank with a torn ACL.

The British actor recently tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which helps stabilise the knee joint, while playing basketball, and he won't undergo surgery on the injury until after he's completed filming the crime thriller.

"I'm doing physio three times a week, just trying to get full motion back and strength," he explained on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, before joking: "People can survive without an ACL, it's just not good if you're changing direction, trying to run and rob banks and whatever else. But we'll figure that out."

After the incident, the Superman actor called The Fall Guy director to explain what had happened.

"David's great. He's one of the nicest people in the world. He was like, 'I've had that, it sucks. Don't worry, we'll figure it out,'" Hoult recalled. "He was lovely. He was like, 'Just keep me posted on what we can do and how we can make this work.'"

The star's doctor advised him against undergoing surgery straight away and suggested having the operation after the press tour for Superman and production on his upcoming film, so he called Leitch to confirm he was good to go.

In a separate interview on the SmartLess podcast, the About a Boy actor was asked how he was going to make an action-heavy film with such an injury.

He replied, "I'm gonna figure that out. That's why I'm rehabbing it at the moment. We'll see how strong I can get beforehand."

How to Rob a Bank, which also stars Zoe Kravitz and Pete Davidson, is set to be released in September 2026.