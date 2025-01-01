Damien Leone set to cast WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley in Terrifier 4

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is set for a role in Terrifier 4, director Damien Leone has teased.

The 28-year-old wrestler has been very vocal about her love of the slasher franchise, which follows demonic killer Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) and his thirst for blood.

Rhea has admitted she would do anything for a role in the fourth and final film, and is more than happy to be one of Art's victims.

In an interview with YouTuber Chris Van Vliet, she said: "Oh, I would love that. I want to be in Terrifier [4] so badly. It’s the last one, Damian said that this is going to be the last one. Yeah. Kill me. Kill me, I don’t care.”

Franchise creator Damien saw Rhea's comments and responded to her wish on his X account.

He posted: "The wheels are turning @RheaRipley_WWE "

Elsewhere in her interview, Rhea spoke to Chris Van Vliet about how she is desperate to meet Art the Clown actor David, 45, and she just hopes she doesn't become "too annoying" as a super-fan of the franchise.

She said: "David [Howard Thornton], good old Art the Clown, I want to meet him so bad. I’m just waiting for that day.

"I’ve been trying to get him to come watch WWE, and it’s just like our schedules just don’t line up. But one day I will meet him, and I hope that I’m not too annoying. I really hope I’m not too annoying. I love my fans, but I really hope that they haven’t made my name stale to him, because he’s probably heard it over and over and over again, ‘Do you know Rhea Ripley?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, I know Rhea Ripley.’ So I’m excited to meet him one day.”

If Damien does create a role for Rhea in Terrifier 4 she won't be the first wrestler to land a cameo in the splatter-fest series.

AEW grappler Chris Jericho - who previously wrestled in WWE for several years - played a nurse in Terrifier 3 who meets a bloody end at the hands of Art the Clown.

Chris - who was first scene briefly in a mid-credits scene at the end of Terrifier 2 - said in a previous conversation with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews: "I was a big fan of the first movie. We discovered it on the Fozzy tour bus, and I was the first person that I knew was talking about it. So I was going on Talk is Jericho, my podcast, and letting everybody know about this movie that you have to see because I have a big horror fan contingency for the show. Then I did a Comic-Con horror con, I guess, where David was there and he was on Talk Is Jericho. That’s kind of how it all started. I was like, 'You guys got to watch this movie, Terrifier this, Terrifier that.'

"I’d like to think that I was part of the grassroots movement to turn people onto this film, and then, once it became kind of a talked about cult hit when Damien started talking about doing part two, he asked me if I wanted to be involved, and I was like, of course. Just tell me what time and what mental institution in Staten Island I have to be at.”

Terrifier 4 will see Lauren LaVera reprise her role as Sienna Shaw for her final battle with Art the Clown.