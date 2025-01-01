NEWS Kyle MacLachlan wants Desperate Housewives return Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Kyle MacLachlan wants to reprise his role as suspicious husband Orson Hodge in a revival of Desperate Housewives.



The Twin Peaks actor, who starred in a third series of that classic 1990s show in 2017, has said he is open to appearing in a reboot of creator Marc Cherry's comedy-drama, which ran for eight seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2012.



"That'd be fun," MacLachlan told People. "I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It's part of the tour!"



MacLachlan debuted as Bree's (Marcia Cross) love interest and eventual second husband Orson toward the end of Season 2 in 2006, becoming a key character in Season 3 as it delved into the mystery of his first wife's disappearance.



An offshoot Desperate Housewives revival series, titled Wisteria Lane, is reportedly in development at Disney, with Kerry Washington involved. MacLahlan said he'd love to appear in the show if asked.



"If for Desperate Housewives, if that were to come back - and if they would even want me to come back - I'd have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they're thinking about for the character," he added.



"So I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role, and the character, and the process and everything, you know? I would treat it like it were, you know, something else that had come to me and make my judgment on that."

