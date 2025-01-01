'I'm begging him to work with me again...' Stephanie Leonidas wants new project with Nick Love following Marching Powder

Stephanie Leonidas is "begging to work" with Nick Love again after starring in Marching Powder.

The 41-year-old actress played Dani Jones the wife of Danny Dyer's ageing football hooligan character Jack Jones who is given one last chance at couples therapy to save his marriage in Lowe's modern day rom-com.

Stephanie cannot praise writer-and-director Nick enough and she is ready for a role in his next project, whatever that may be.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: "I'm begging him to work with me again!

"I love Nick, I love working with him, I love his comedy.

"I think Nick wrote really well for her [Dani], I had some great one liners.

"Some of the scenes just slid off the page like butter, it felt so easy to say Nick's lines.

"Nick is an incredible writer and he's an incredible director. He brings so much to the set. He really listens as well. He lets you bring whatever you want to bring to the character. It was such a pleasure working with him.

"Obviously, there was the football element, there was the violence, in it. But the relationship was something new that Nick wanted to really shine through this one. It's very much a rom-com.

"The world needed it, something a bit outrageous, a but cheeky, a little bit on the nose. It was good timing."

Stephanie had auditioned for parts in Nick's previous movies, which include The Football Factory, The Business and film version of The Sweeney, based on the 1970s police drama series of the same name, with no success.

Leonidas was looking for a role that brought her back to her "London roots" after having main roles in sci-fi series Defiance and mystery drama American Gothic, and was delighted when she got cast as Dani after running her lines with Dyer.

She revealed: "I've tried working with Nick for many years, actually. I auditioned for a few of his films. And I was like, 'One day I will work with him.' And then this came up. This character just blew me away, because it was everything I'd wanted.

"I've been working in the States a lot, I've been working in Canada a lot, doing American accents, I really wanted to get back to my London roots ... I wanted to play a Londoner again. This came up and I just worked my arse off when I auditioned for him. I got in the room with Danny and just had so much fun, I was over the moon to get the part."

Stephanie - who was born in Westminster, London - says going to work each day on Marching Powder was incredible fun and she enjoyed the amount of foul language she got to use playing Dani.

She said: "As you can imagine it was one of those sets where it was just so much fun everyday. There wasn't a day where we had such a laugh.

"Nick is passionate about what he does, but you never feel pressured on set, you always feel you're going on such a fun set, it feels like a hobby, not a job. Because they set that standard every department feels the same, it trickles down. It was probably the most fun I've had on set, for sure. Where else do you get to say the C-word as many times I have? It's brilliant, it's such an excuse to go nuts.

"Whose not passionate about the C-word?"

Marching Powder is available now on digital, DVD and Blu-ray now.