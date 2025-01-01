Michael Douglas is done with acting

Michael Douglas will not appear on screen again - unless he gets a brilliant part that brings him out of retirement.

The Falling Down star, 80, spoke to Variety at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday and confirmed he is not looking for new roles.

"I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realised I had to stop," the Oscar-winner said. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."

In his retirement, however, the star still worries about politics and America's attachment to democracy under President Donald Trump.

"I look at it generally as the fact of how precious democracy is, of how vulnerable it is and how it always has to be protected," he added. "I hope that what we're struggling with right now is a reminder of all the hard work the Czechs did in gaining their freedom and independence. Politics now seem to be for profit. Money has entered democracy as a profit centre. People are going into politics now to make money. We maintained an ideal, an idealism in the U.S., which does not exist now."