Bridgerton star Luke Newton to play fashion icon Alexander McQueen in new Off-Broadway play

Luke Newton is set to play fashion icon Alexander McQueen in a new Off-Broadway play.

Announced on Tuesday, the British star - best known for his role as Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series - will take on the role of the late fashion designer, born Lee Alexander McQueen, in the upcoming play House of McQueen.

Directed by Sam Helfrich, the production will begin previews on 19 August at The Mansion at Hudson Yards, with an official opening night scheduled for 9 September.

Newton, 32, is no stranger to the stage. He starred in the 2023 revival of Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things at London's Park Theatre.

He also previously performed in the West End production of The Book of Mormon, where he understudied and played the role of Elder Price.

In a new statement, executive producer Rick Lazes said, "It is our absolute pleasure to announce Luke's involvement with House of McQueen. We can't think of anyone better suited to bring Lee's story to life than this incredibly impressive multi-hyphenate."

According to the official synopsis, the play will delve into McQueen's formative years as an emerging designer and his meteoric rise to founding one of the most influential fashion houses in the world.

It will also explore his close personal relationships, including those with mentor Isabella Blow and members of his family.

Newton recently wrapped filming for season four of Bridgerton, which is set to be released in 2026. He has also completed production on the upcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, in which he stars opposite Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale.