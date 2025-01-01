Buckingham Palace responds to concerns over King Charles III's bloodshot eye

Buckingham Palace has responded to concerns after King Charles III was seen with a bloodshot eye on Tuesday.

The monarch welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, to Windsor Castle on Tuesday as part of the president's three-day state visit.

King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales for the occasion.

As the 76-year-old greeted the French leader, observers noticed that his right eye appeared bright red, prompting speculation about his health.

In response, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson clarified that the King had recently suffered a burst blood vessel in his right eye, which appeared overnight. They insisted that the condition is minor, common, and unrelated to any existing health issues, including His Majesty's ongoing cancer treatment.

This update comes over a year after the palace announced in February 2024 that the King had been diagnosed with cancer, although the type was not specified. He is still undergoing treatment.

The schedule for Tuesday's state visit featured a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage procession and a lunch in the State Dining Room. A state banquet will take place on Tuesday evening in St. George's Hall.

The British royals previously made a state visit to France in September 2023.