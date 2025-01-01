Jennifer Aniston sparks dating rumours with hypnotist

Jennifer Aniston has sparked romance rumours with hypnotist Jim Curtis after stepping out together in Mallorca, Spain.

The Friends alum and her potential new beau were seen spending time together at the weekend, after first getting cosy at a Big Sur, California hotel back in June.

This latest get-together was noted in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which showed Curtis and Aniston vacationing with her friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

The snaps showed the Morning Show star, the hypnotist and her friends getting into a van. The outlet reported that the foursome then enjoyed time on a yacht.

Curtis describes himself via his website as a wellness pioneer, coach and master hypnotist, who has been in the health and wellness space for 25 years.

"Whether you're recovering from divorce, heartbreak, letting go of toxic dynamics, or attracting healthier love, Jim helps you release what no longer serves and open your heart again," the website reads.

Curtis also shares that he's "a survivor of his own health crisis", who has "transformed" his health and improved his relationships with the help of hypno-realisations.

Curtis has worked with model Miranda Kerr, Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough, Nina Adgal and Chrissy Teigen.