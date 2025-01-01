Lena Dunham teases Girls spinoff

Girls creator Lena Dunham has addressed the possibility of Zosia Mamet's character Shoshanna Shapiro getting her own spinoff.

"I love Shoshanna. I am on record as saying she is my favourite girl," Dunham said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, adding that Shoshanna is the character that is most likely "going places" out of the four main girls.

Dunham added that it was "such a joy to watch Zosia be her".

"So if there was, like, the right context for us to do it, I'd be f**king thrilled," Dunham shared. "And also to do anything with her."

Dunham explained that she and Mamet have jokingly "kicked around" ideas of where Shoshanna would be today.

"She'd be so brilliant at revisiting it, and I just miss it and I miss her," Dunham said.

Mamet has also expressed interest in revisiting the character in a spinoff.

"I'm trying to get Lena to write a Shosh spinoff," Mamet said when she appeared on the same podcast in January. "I've been, like, slowly working on her. We'll see. She seems receptive."

Meanwhile, the idea of doing a Girls follow-up has long been of interest to Dunham. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dunham had engaged in informal talks with HBO about a possible Girls reboot, in which the characters were older and wiser.

"We all recognise it's not time yet," she said, however.

"I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed."

The original Girls TV series ran from 2012 to 2017.