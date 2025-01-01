Michael Madsen's cause of death revealed

Michael Madsen's doctor has confirmed he died from heart failure.

The Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead at his home in Malibu, California last week, and his cardiologist has now confirmed the cause of death.

The doctor told NBC4 Los Angeles that heart failure will be listed as the cause, with heart disease and alcoholism named as contributing factors. Madsen was 67.

An autopsy will not be conducted because the Kill Bill star's cardiologist signed the death certificate, and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has closed its investigation into his death, listing it as being due to natural causes.

Madsen was found unresponsive in the early hours of Thursday morning when deputies responded to his home after a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hateful 8 star's manager, Ron Smith, told the Daily Mail that he had died from a "cardiac arrest".

"In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," his representatives said in a statement.

"Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."