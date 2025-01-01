Jaime King engaged to Austin Sosa

Jaime King is engaged to businessman Austin Sosa.

The White Chicks actor was spotted with a new diamond on her ring finger as she ran errands in West Hollywood, California.

King has largely kept her romance under wraps, and her new fiancé is private on social media.

Sosa is an investment banker who graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah, according to his LinkedIn profile.

One of King's few posts that mentions Sosa includes a photo of her and her sons, Leo, nine, and James, 11.

"My God, I am the luckiest and most great mother ever. Thank you to Pammy, Chase, Austin, Gwendolyn and Carlos. Family forever," she wrote.

A source told People magazine: "She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year."

King shares her two boys with her ex-husband Kyle Newman.

The former couple tied the knot in 2007, but the Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalised in September 2023.

In March this year, Newman was granted sole physical custody of their sons.