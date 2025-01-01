Aaron Taylor-Johnson fuels speculation over Bond role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has added to speculation that he is the new James Bond with his response to a question about his next role.

The Bullet Train star has been the rumoured frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as the British spy in the acclaimed movie series.

While he has batted off queries with increasing frustration, he appeared to offer his biggest hint yet that the gig was his.

"What are you doing next?" asked a journalist from Deadline at the world premiere of 28 Years Later in London this week.

"I can't talk about it," replied Taylor-Johnson as he was escorted away by his entourage.

The response was taken as confirmation by some that the project would be the blockbuster 007 franchise.

Last month, the English actor became one of Omega's global ambassadors, and celebrated the deal at the company's HQ in Biel, Switzerland.

The brand, which has been on the wrists of 007 actors for 30 years, was first donned by Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 film GoldenEye, and most recently worn by Craig in No Time to Die.

Speculation has swirled since Craig - the longest-running actor to ever play the British spy - announced he would be retiring from the franchise.

Various other actors have been rumoured to replace him in the iconic role, including Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall, Luther actor Idris Elba, Happy Valley's James Norton, and Venom star Tom Hardy.